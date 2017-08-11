Rajesh Exports Ltd (REXP.NS)
REXP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
819.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.95 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs816.30
Open
Rs816.50
Day's High
Rs825.00
Day's Low
Rs816.00
Volume
17,137
Avg. Vol
440,273
52-wk High
Rs835.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.20
About
Rajesh Exports Limited Gold is engaged in the business of gold and gold products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing jewelry to consumers across the world. The Company offers gold medallions and gold bullion. It is engaged in producing handmade jewelry, casting jewelry, machine chains, stanped jewelry, studded... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs241,891.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|295.26
|Dividend:
|1.10
|Yield (%):
|0.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.68
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.06
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.48
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Rajesh Exports June-qtr consol profit up 10 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 2.97 billion rupees versus 2.70 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Rajesh Exports gets export order worth 7.74 bln rupees
* Says co's order book at consolidated level stands at 384.19 billion rupees with the latest order to be executed by Oct Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tn26kr) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Rajesh Exports March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 3.32 billion rupees versus profit2.51 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Rajesh Exports gets export order of 11.40 bln rupees
* Says Rajesh Exports secures an export order of INR 11.40 billion