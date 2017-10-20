Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd (RFGJ.J)
RFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,070.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
40.00 (+1.97%)
Prev Close
2,030.00
Open
1,992.00
Day's High
2,070.00
Day's Low
1,985.00
Volume
634,948
Avg. Vol
308,621
52-wk High
2,900.00
52-wk Low
1,750.00
About
Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited is engaged in production of convenience meal solutions in fresh, frozen and long life product formats. The Company's operating segments include Regional and International. It also manufactures fresh and frozen ready meals, pastry-based products, canned jams, canned fruits, canned and bottled... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,252.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|253.76
|Dividend:
|42.20
|Yield (%):
|2.04
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18