Rheinmetall AG (RHMG.DE)

BRIEF-Rheinmetall and Paravan enter global cooperation agreement‍​ * RHEINMETALL AND PARAVAN ENTER GLOBAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT‍​

BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins order for modernization of Leopard tanks for the Bundeswehr * ‍WILL SOON BE MODERNIZING PART OF BUNDESWEHR'S FLEET OF LEOPARD MAIN BATTLE TANKS,​

Rheinmetall, Rohde & Schwarz form JV to bid for German army deals FRANKFURT German defense firm Rheinmetall and electronics group Rohde & Schwarz have agreed to form a joint venture to bid for German armed forces contracts, Rheinmetall said on Monday.

Rheinmetall, Rohde & Schwarz form JV to bid for German army deals FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German defence firm Rheinmetall and electronics group Rohde & Schwarz have agreed to form a joint venture to bid for German armed forces contracts, Rheinmetall said on Monday.

BRIEF-Rheinmetall to supply protected cabs for Bundeswehr crane vehicles * TO SUPPLY PROTECTED CABS FOR A NEW GENERATION OF BUNDESWEHR CRANE VEHICLES

BRIEF-Rheinmetall: Rheinmetall Automotive wins contract * RHEINMETALL AUTOMOTIVE TO DELIVER HEATER/COOLER MODULES FOR ELECTRIC BUSES Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins 170 mln euros follow-up order for engine blocks * Says Rheinmetall Automotive books follow-up order for engine blocks

UPDATE 1-Rheinmetall raises outlook on defence, automotive units * Shares at top of midcap index (Recasts, adds context, analyst)

Rheinmetall raises sales, margin outlook after strong Q2 FRANKFURT, Aug 3 Defence group Rheinmetall on Thursday raised its full-year outlook for sales and profit margins after a string of orders from Germany's armed forces and a rise in profits at its automotive division.