Rocket Internet SE (RKET.DE)

BRIEF-Rocket Internet to support HelloFresh IPO overallotment * Says ‍will support HelloFresh overallotment by a securities loan from its holdings of up to 4.05 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-Meal box firm HelloFresh sets price range for Nov. 2 IPO * Shares to start trading in Frankfurt on Nov. 2 (Adds free float, CEO comment, profit target)

Meal box firm HelloFresh sets IPO price range FRANKFURT, Oct 22 Loss-making German meal kit delivery group HelloFresh is offering shares worth up to 357 million euros ($421 million) in its stock market flotation, the company said on Sunday.

Breakingviews - HelloFresh IPO belongs in the deep-freeze LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Meal-kit delivery service HelloFresh could prove to be the corporate equivalent of a soufflé: enticing at first glance, but prone to sagging. Given an unproven business model and the flame-out of U.S. rival Blue Apron after its own initial public offering, the loss-making German group’s plan to float belongs in the deep-freeze.

BRIEF-Rocket Internet continues convertible bond buyback program with up to EUR 100 mln * DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ROCKET INTERNET CONTINUES CONVERTIBLE BOND BUYBACK PROGRAM WITH UP TO EUR 100 MILLION

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Sept 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Thursday:

UPDATE 3-Naspers buys half of Rocket's stake in Delivery Hero * Rocket Internet shares jump 5.8 pct (Adds comments from Rocket Internet CEO)

BRIEF-Rocket Internet CEO not yet decided on returning more cash * Rocket Internet CEO says has not made decision about returning more cash to shareholders Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

South Africa's Naspers ups stake in Delivery Hero for $775 mln JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 South Africa e-commerce giant Naspers said it had agreed to buy an additional 13 percent stake in online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero for $775 million.