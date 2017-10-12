Edition:
Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)

RLCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

16.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.40 (-2.38%)
Prev Close
Rs16.80
Open
Rs16.90
Day's High
Rs17.00
Day's Low
Rs16.25
Volume
9,049,260
Avg. Vol
25,224,600
52-wk High
Rs48.25
52-wk Low
Rs15.90

Reliance Communications Limited is a telecommunications service provider. The Company operates through two segments: India Operations and Global Operations. India operations segment comprises wireless telecommunications services to retail customers through global system for mobile communication (GSM) technology-based networks... (more)

Beta: 1.81
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs40,819.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,488.98
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.09 11.32
ROE: -- 9.78 15.18

UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing

* High debt, eroding profit forcing India telco consolidation (Adds analyst comment, context on telecom market)

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-India's National Co Law Tribunal to hear RCom, Ericsson case on Nov. 8

* India's National Company Law Tribunal says to hear Reliance Communications, Ericsson case on Nov. 8 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)

Oct 06 2017

India's RCom says applies to withdraw towers spin-off plan

MUMBAI, Oct 4 India's Reliance Communications said on Wednesday it had applied to a tribunal to withdraw a plan to spin-off its towers business, as a first step towards renegotiating the deal after ending plans to merge its wireless business with a rival.

Oct 04 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Communications files application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business

* Says application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business under RITL been filed as on 3 October ​

Oct 04 2017

RCom's debt-repayment plan hits snag as Aircel deal collapses

MUMBAI Reliance Communications is reassessing debt repayment options after a deal to merge its wireless arm with smaller rival Aircel was scrapped, dealing a fresh blow to the embattled Indian telecoms company.

Oct 02 2017

UPDATE 4-RCom's debt-repayment plan hits snag as Aircel deal collapses

* Bonds slip only marginally as subordination risk diminishes (Adds change in company's board, trader comment)

Oct 02 2017

India's RCom calls off merger of wireless unit with Aircel

MUMBAI, Oct 1 Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd said on Sunday it had mutually agreed with smaller rival Aircel to call off a proposed merger of its wireless business, citing delays due to regulatory and legal uncertainties and interventions by various parties.

Oct 01 2017

BRIEF-India tribunal to hear Ericsson insolvency plea against RCom on Oct. 6

* India's National Company Law Tribunal sets next hearing date for insolvency case against Reliance Communications on Oct. 6 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)

Sep 26 2017

Indian telecoms fee cut seen boosting upstart operator Reliance Jio

MUMBAI The Indian telecoms regulator's decision to reduce a fee operators pay each other for calls made from one network to another could help upstart operator Reliance Jio to step up its aggressive push for market share.

Sep 20 2017

UPDATE 3-Indian telecoms fee cut seen boosting upstart operator Reliance Jio

* Bharti Airtel, Vodafone voice disappointment (Adds Reliance Jio comment)

Sep 20 2017
