Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)
19 Oct 2017
About
Overall
Financials
UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing
BRIEF-India's National Co Law Tribunal to hear RCom, Ericsson case on Nov. 8
* India's National Company Law Tribunal says to hear Reliance Communications, Ericsson case on Nov. 8 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)
India's RCom says applies to withdraw towers spin-off plan
MUMBAI, Oct 4 India's Reliance Communications said on Wednesday it had applied to a tribunal to withdraw a plan to spin-off its towers business, as a first step towards renegotiating the deal after ending plans to merge its wireless business with a rival.
BRIEF-Reliance Communications files application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business
* Says application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business under RITL been filed as on 3 October
RCom's debt-repayment plan hits snag as Aircel deal collapses
MUMBAI Reliance Communications is reassessing debt repayment options after a deal to merge its wireless arm with smaller rival Aircel was scrapped, dealing a fresh blow to the embattled Indian telecoms company.
UPDATE 4-RCom's debt-repayment plan hits snag as Aircel deal collapses
India's RCom calls off merger of wireless unit with Aircel
MUMBAI, Oct 1 Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd said on Sunday it had mutually agreed with smaller rival Aircel to call off a proposed merger of its wireless business, citing delays due to regulatory and legal uncertainties and interventions by various parties.
BRIEF-India tribunal to hear Ericsson insolvency plea against RCom on Oct. 6
* India's National Company Law Tribunal sets next hearing date for insolvency case against Reliance Communications on Oct. 6 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)
Indian telecoms fee cut seen boosting upstart operator Reliance Jio
MUMBAI The Indian telecoms regulator's decision to reduce a fee operators pay each other for calls made from one network to another could help upstart operator Reliance Jio to step up its aggressive push for market share.
UPDATE 3-Indian telecoms fee cut seen boosting upstart operator Reliance Jio
