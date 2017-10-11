Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS)
551.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-6.95 (-1.25%)
Rs558.20
Rs555.00
Rs561.65
Rs547.00
1,107,197
4,644,246
Rs879.90
Rs407.25
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs139,295.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|252.69
|Dividend:
|10.50
|Yield (%):
|1.90
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|149.13
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.33
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.39
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset IPO to open oct 25 - filing
* India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd IPO to open Oct 25, to close Oct 27 - filing Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Reliance General Insurance files for IPO
* India's Reliance General Insurance files for initial public offering
BRIEF-Reliance Capital says Reliance Money signs 3 bln rupees agreement with IREDA
* Says Reliance Money signs 3 billion rupees agreement with Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
Indian shares fall 1 pct; banks top drag
Sept 22 Indian shares fell 1 percent on Friday, while the rupee hit its weakest point since early April amid concerns that the government's plan for a stimulus to halt an economic slowdown may have a negative impact on the fiscal deficit.
BRIEF-Reliance Capital gets in-principle nod from IRDAI for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO
* Got in-principle approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO
BRIEF-Reliance Capital gets in-principle approval from IRDAI for proposed IPO
* Got in-principle approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of india (IRDAI) for process of its proposed IPO
BRIEF-Reliance Capital seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs
* Seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs and/or other debt securities
BRIEF-Reliance Capital says NCLT approves demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking to Reliance Home Finance
* Says NCLT approved demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking from Reliance Capital Ltd. to Reliance Home Finance Ltd.
BRIEF-India's Reliance Capital June qtr consol PAT up about 15 pct
* Consol PAT in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 36.63 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ePJu6K) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Reliance Capital approves demerger of Reliance Home Finance
* Approved demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking from Reliance Capital Ltd. to Reliance Home Finance Ltd.