Edition:
United States

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)

RLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

453.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.30 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs463.10
Open
Rs461.00
Day's High
Rs462.65
Day's Low
Rs450.05
Volume
422,664
Avg. Vol
1,859,805
52-wk High
Rs620.05
52-wk Low
Rs426.65

Chart for

About

Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) is involved in the infrastructure sector. The Company is a utility company with presence across the chain of power businesses, such as generation, transmission, distribution and power trading. RInfra operates through two segments: Power, and Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC)... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.04
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs119,452.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 263.23
Dividend: 9.00
Yield (%): 1.98

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Latest News about RLIN.NS

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead

Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

Oct 10 2017
» More RLIN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates