Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)
RLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
453.80INR
19 Oct 2017
453.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.30 (-2.01%)
Rs-9.30 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs463.10
Rs463.10
Open
Rs461.00
Rs461.00
Day's High
Rs462.65
Rs462.65
Day's Low
Rs450.05
Rs450.05
Volume
422,664
422,664
Avg. Vol
1,859,805
1,859,805
52-wk High
Rs620.05
Rs620.05
52-wk Low
Rs426.65
Rs426.65
About
Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) is involved in the infrastructure sector. The Company is a utility company with presence across the chain of power businesses, such as generation, transmission, distribution and power trading. RInfra operates through two segments: Power, and Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs119,452.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|263.23
|Dividend:
|9.00
|Yield (%):
|1.98
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18
Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead
Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.