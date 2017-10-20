Edition:
United States

Cosan Logistica SA (RLOG3.SA)

RLOG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

9.89BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.40 (+4.21%)
Prev Close
R$ 9.49
Open
R$ 9.49
Day's High
R$ 9.90
Day's Low
R$ 9.49
Volume
1,351,500
Avg. Vol
473,188
52-wk High
R$ 9.97
52-wk Low
R$ 3.89

Chart for

About

Cosan Logistica SA, also known as Cosan, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the rail transport business sector. The Company's portfolio includes businesses in logistics, distribution of gas and fuels, energy cogeneration, production of sugar and ethanol, production and distribution of lubricants and base oils, and land... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 4,581.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 463.22
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.11 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.91 11.32
ROE: -- 10.44 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates