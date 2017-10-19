Relaxo Footwears Ltd (RLXO.NS)
RLXO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
524.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.70 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs521.80
Open
Rs528.95
Day's High
Rs533.00
Day's Low
Rs517.00
Volume
4,228
Avg. Vol
36,712
52-wk High
Rs554.00
52-wk Low
Rs350.00
About
Relaxo Footwears Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of footwear and related products. The principal activity of the Company is the manufacture of footwear made primarily of vulcanized or molded rubber and plastic. Its brands include Hawaii, Flite, Sparx, Schoolmate, Elena, Casualz and Bahamas. Under Hawaii... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs63,206.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|120.13
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.53
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.46
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.84
|15.18