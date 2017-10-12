Edition:
United States

Royal Mail PLC (RMG.L)

RMG.L on London Stock Exchange

389.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.30 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
390.50
Open
391.60
Day's High
392.60
Day's Low
388.40
Volume
5,248,607
Avg. Vol
4,500,314
52-wk High
501.00
52-wk Low
368.26

Chart for

About

Royal Mail plc provides postal services. The Company's segments include UK Parcels, International & Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Other. UKPIL operates in the United Kingdom collecting and delivering parcels and letters through approximately two main networks, the Royal Mail Core Network and Parcelforce... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,892.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,000.00
Dividend: 15.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 60.01 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.17 11.32
ROE: -- 9.77 15.18

Latest News about RMG.L

UPDATE 2-Royal Mail wins temporary block on strike with injunction

* Royal Mail to contact CWU for external mediation (Adds Royal Mail, CWU statement, share movement)

Oct 12 2017

Royal Mail wins injunction to stop workers strike- Press Association

Oct 12 Royal Mail on Thursday managed to block a nationwide strike by its workers in Britain's Communications Workers Union (CWU), after High Court in London granted its injunction, the Press Association reported.

Oct 12 2017

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Royal Mail workers to ask court to let strike go ahead

Oct 11 Britain's Communications Workers Union (CWU) is to ask the High Court in London on Thursday to allow its members working at Royal Mail to go ahead with a strike, the union said on Wednesday.

Oct 11 2017

Royal Mail labour union to defend position in legal battle over strike

Oct 11 Britain's Communications Workers Union (CWU) said it would defend its position at London's Royal Courts of Justice on Oct. 12, after Royal Mail sought an injunction to prevent union members from striking later this month in a dispute over pensions.

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Royal Mail names Simon Thompson as non-executive director

* ‍SIMON THOMPSON IS TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 1 NOVEMBER 2017​

Oct 10 2017

UPDATE 1-Royal Mail to seek court injunction to prevent strike

Oct 9 Britain's Royal Mail said on Monday it was seeking a High Court injunction after the Communications Workers Union (CWU) failed to withdraw a plan for its Royal Mail members to strike later this month in a dispute over pensions.

Oct 09 2017

Royal Mail to seek court injunction to prevent strike

Oct 9 Royal Mail said on Monday it would lodge a High Court injunction application after Britain's Communications Workers Union (CWU) failed to withdraw its intention to strike over a pensions dispute.

Oct 09 2017

UPDATE 2-Royal Mail prepared to challenge planned strike in court

* Royal Mail says external mediation process must be followed

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-Royal Mail comments on CWU ballot for industrial action

* ‍HAS TODAY RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM CWU OF RESULTS OF THEIR BALLOT FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION​

Oct 03 2017

Royal Mail labour union says workers vote to strike over pension plan

Oct 3 Britain's Communications Workers Union (CWU) said 89.1 percent of its members working in Royal Mail voted to go on strike after it opposed the company's move to replace its defined benefit pension scheme.

Oct 03 2017
» More RMG.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates