Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd (RMIJ.J)

RMIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

4,066.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
4,064.00
Open
4,087.00
Day's High
4,087.00
Day's Low
3,988.00
Volume
1,601,842
Avg. Vol
1,896,111
52-wk High
4,391.00
52-wk Low
3,760.00

About

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited, formerly Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited, is an investment holding company. The Company's segments include Discovery, which services the healthcare funding and insurance markets in South Africa, the United Kingdom, China, Singapore, Australia and the United States, and develops... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.61
Market Cap(Mil.): R60,531.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,517.85
Dividend: 65.00
Yield (%): 2.96

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.44 11.32
ROE: -- 14.70 15.18

Latest News about RMIJ.J

BRIEF-Rand Merchant Investment says OUTsurance CEO Willem Roos resigned ​

* RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - ‍CEO OF OUTSURANCE, WILLEM ROOS, HAS RESIGNED WITH EFFECT FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017.​

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Rand Merchant Investment posts FY headline earnings 3,480 mln rand

Sept 19 RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

Sep 19 2017
