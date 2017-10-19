Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)
RMT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
868.55INR
19 Oct 2017
868.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.40 (-0.62%)
Rs-5.40 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs873.95
Rs873.95
Open
Rs881.65
Rs881.65
Day's High
Rs881.65
Rs881.65
Day's Low
Rs868.55
Rs868.55
Volume
1,166
1,166
Avg. Vol
22,681
22,681
52-wk High
Rs958.90
Rs958.90
52-wk Low
Rs552.00
Rs552.00
About
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. The Company's segments include Steel Tubes and Pipes, and Windmill. It is engaged in the manufacturing of stainless steel pipes and tubes, and carbon steel... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs40,709.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|46.73
|Dividend:
|5.50
|Yield (%):
|0.63
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18