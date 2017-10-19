Edition:
United States

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)

RMT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

868.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.40 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs873.95
Open
Rs881.65
Day's High
Rs881.65
Day's Low
Rs868.55
Volume
1,166
Avg. Vol
22,681
52-wk High
Rs958.90
52-wk Low
Rs552.00

Chart for

About

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. The Company's segments include Steel Tubes and Pipes, and Windmill. It is engaged in the manufacturing of stainless steel pipes and tubes, and carbon steel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.38
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs40,709.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 46.73
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 0.63

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates