Renova Energia SA (RNEW11.SA)

Brazil's Renova says exclusive period ends for Brookfield talks SAO PAULO Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA said the period for exclusive talks with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc expired on Tuesday with no deal.

Brookfield refrains from higher bid for Brazil's Renova: source SAO PAULO Brookfield Asset Management Inc has refrained from improving an original bid for Brazilian renewable power company Renova Energia SA , after due diligence proceedings showed liabilities that were unaccounted for, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Exclusive: Brazil's Minas state to oust Cemig CEO Alvarenga - sources SAO PAULO The No. 1 shareholder in Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has decided to oust Chief Executive Bernardo Alvarenga and three senior executives after the debt-laden Brazilian power utility lost dam contracts and took too long to shed assets, two people directly involved in the matter said on Friday.

UPDATE 2-Cemig to exit Brazil's Renova as Brookfield hints at higher bid: sources SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA and a subsidiary plan to exit their controlling stake in Brazilian renewable power company Renova Energia SA as Brookfield Asset Management Inc considers raising a takeover bid more than initially expected, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Exclusive: Brookfield mulls raising bid for Brazil's Renova - sources SAO PAULO Brookfield Asset Management Inc is considering increasing a takeover offer for Renova Energia SA by 25 percent, in a bid to sway the two largest shareholders in the Brazilian renewable power firm to exit their controlling stakes, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Brazil's Renova extends exclusivity talks with Brookfield SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA has extended the deadline for exclusivity talks with a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management for a capital injection to Oct. 17.