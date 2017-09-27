Edition:
TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW.TO)

RNW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
$14.30
Open
$14.34
Day's High
$14.35
Day's Low
$14.25
Volume
138,718
Avg. Vol
264,153
52-wk High
$16.25
52-wk Low
$12.66

About

TransAlta Renewables Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in developing, owning and operating renewable power generation facilities. The Company owns and operates over 10 hydro facilities and approximately 20 wind farms in Western and Eastern Canada with a total installed capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts (MW) and holds... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,577.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 250.51
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 6.58

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Latest News about RNW.TO

BRIEF-Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 mln project financing of new Brunswick Wind assets

* Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 million project financing of new brunswick wind assets

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at south hedland power station

* Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at South Hedland power station

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-TransAlta Renewables reports $129 mln in Q1 revenue

* Says expects its comparable ebitda for 2017 to be in range of $425 million and $450 million

May 03 2017
