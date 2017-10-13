Edition:
Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)

ROCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

121.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.40 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€121.50
Open
€121.80
Day's High
€122.30
Day's Low
€120.75
Volume
146,212
Avg. Vol
100,355
52-wk High
€129.00
52-wk Low
€84.50

About

Teleperformance SE, formerly Teleperformance SA is a France-based telemarketing and tele-services provider. The Company specializes in the customer relation management contact centers. The Company uses a range of distance sales media, including fixed line and mobile line telephones. Its services include information services,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): €7,043.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 57.78
Dividend: 1.30
Yield (%): 1.07

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.27 11.32
ROE: -- 12.24 15.18

Latest News about ROCH.PA

BRIEF-Teleperformance sees ‍2017 financial objectives confirmed​

* TELEPERFORMANCE: ACCELERATED ROLL-OUT OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN

Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Teleperformance joins the CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices

* TELEPERFORMANCE JOINS THE CAC NEXT 20 AND CAC LARGE 60 INDICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices

* STMicroelectronics to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index

Sep 07 2017

BRIEF-Teleperformance H1 net profit group share rises to ‍​116 million euros

* H1 CURRENT EBITA EUR 245‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 150 MILLION YEAR AGO

Jul 27 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

PARIS, June 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

Jun 29 2017

BRIEF-Teleperformance announces partnership with Scandic Hotels

* TELEPERFORMANCE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SCANDIC HOTELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jun 28 2017

BRIEF-Teleperformance expands to Malaysia with new site in Penang

* TELEPERFORMANCE EXPANDS TO MALAYSIA WITH NEW SITE IN PENANG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

May 30 2017

Strongest week since December for European shares as investors pile in

* STOXX down 0.2 pct, but posts strongest week since December

Apr 28 2017

BRIEF-Teleperformance Q1 revenue up at EUR ‍​1.07 billion

* Q1 revenue EUR ‍​1,066 million versus EUR 844 million ($918.4 million) year ago

Apr 27 2017
