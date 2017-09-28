Edition:
RPC Group PLC (RPC.L)

RPC.L on London Stock Exchange

936.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-14.50 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
951.00
Open
955.00
Day's High
957.50
Day's Low
934.50
Volume
1,661,988
Avg. Vol
2,291,851
52-wk High
1,032.19
52-wk Low
714.50

About

RPC Group Plc is a plastic products design and engineering company. The Company offers a range of consumer products and technical components for the packaging and non-packaging markets. The Company's business is organized into two segments: Packaging and Non-packaging. The Packaging business serves the food, nonfood (including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,876.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 413.99
Dividend: 17.90
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.85 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.25 11.32
ROE: -- 7.59 15.18

Latest News about RPC.L

RPC expects H1 to be well ahead of expectations

Sept 28 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said it expects its first-half revenue to be well ahead of expectations helped by acquisitions, favourable currency movements and strength in China.

Sep 28 2017

CORRECTED-RPC's Q1 revenue 'well ahead' of last year, starts share buyback

July 19 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said first quarter revenue was "well ahead" of last year helped by acquisitions and favourable currency movements.

Jul 19 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's RPC says revenue up on last year, starts buyback

July 19 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said first quarter revenue was "well ahead" of last year helped by acquisitions and favourable currency movements.

Jul 19 2017

RPC full-year revenue surges 67 pct, aided by acquisitions

June 7 British packaging company RPC Group Plc reported a 67 percent rise in its full-year revenue, helped partly by acquisitions, and said it had started the financial year in line with management's expectations.

Jun 07 2017

LPC-Bankers line up €570m of debt for Faerch as sale heats up

LONDON, April 26 Bankers are lining up to around €570m of debt financing to back a potential sale of Danish packaging group Faerch Plast as the auction process progresses to the final round, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Apr 26 2017
