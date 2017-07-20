Reliance Power Ltd (RPOL.NS)

Edition:
39.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs39.85
Open
Rs39.85
Day's High
Rs40.00
Day's Low
Rs39.50
Volume
833,309
Avg. Vol
3,058,537
52-wk High
Rs50.80
52-wk Low
Rs37.65

Reliance Power Limited is engaged in the business of generation of power. The Company operates through two segments: Power generation and Associated business activities. The Associated business activities segment includes project management, supervision and support services for generation and allied processes. The Company's... (more)

Beta: 1.67
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs111,363.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,805.13
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants

MUMBAI, July 21 In the central Indian village of Raikheda, the construction of a thermal coal power plant once promised jobs and economic progress.

Jul 20 2017
