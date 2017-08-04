RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)
RPS.L on London Stock Exchange
290.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
290.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-1.02%)
-3.00 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
293.75
293.75
Open
294.00
294.00
Day's High
294.00
294.00
Day's Low
290.25
290.25
Volume
32,365
32,365
Avg. Vol
199,733
199,733
52-wk High
303.75
303.75
52-wk Low
162.75
162.75
About
RPS Group Plc is an international consultancy company. The Company provides independent advice upon the development and management of the built and natural environment; the planning and development of strategic infrastructure, and the evaluation and development of energy, water and other resources. Its segments include Built and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.28
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£652.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|224.30
|Dividend:
|4.80
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.33
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.74
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.30
|15.18
RPS Group H1 profit rises 35 pct; expects to beat FY estimates
Aug 4 Infrastructure and resources consultant RPS Group Plc reported a 35 percent rise in first-half profit and said it expects to modestly exceed market expectations for the full year.