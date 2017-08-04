Edition:
RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)

RPS.L on London Stock Exchange

290.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
293.75
Open
294.00
Day's High
294.00
Day's Low
290.25
Volume
32,365
Avg. Vol
199,733
52-wk High
303.75
52-wk Low
162.75

RPS Group Plc is an international consultancy company. The Company provides independent advice upon the development and management of the built and natural environment; the planning and development of strategic infrastructure, and the evaluation and development of energy, water and other resources. Its segments include Built and... (more)

Beta: 1.28
Market Cap(Mil.): £652.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 224.30
Dividend: 4.80
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.33 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.74 11.32
ROE: -- 7.30 15.18

RPS Group H1 profit rises 35 pct; expects to beat FY estimates

Aug 4 Infrastructure and resources consultant RPS Group Plc reported a 35 percent rise in first-half profit and said it expects to modestly exceed market expectations for the full year.

Aug 04 2017
