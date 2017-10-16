Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)

Cheaper rivals target Singapore's aviation maintenance sector JAKARTA/BANGKOK Singapore, the dominant hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) in southeast Asia, the world's fastest-growing aviation market, is under threat from low-cost rivals in nearby Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

CORRECTED-Airbus CEO warns of significant fines over corruption probe PARIS, Oct 13 Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders reiterated on Friday the group could face significant fines as the result of UK and French corruption investigations into the use of middlemen in plane sales.

BRIEF-Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement * INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

Billionaire Ratcliffe seeks British backing for Defender-style 4x4 LONDON An off-roader modeled on Land Rover's classic Defender could be rolling off British production lines if the owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos can win government backing for it.

Power costs from UK mini nuclear plants similar to offshore wind - Rolls-Royce LONDON, Sept 12 Small-scale nuclear projects could deliver electricity to Britain for a similar cost as offshore wind, Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday, providing another potential option for a country struggling to get big nuclear projects off the ground.

BMW gears up to mass produce electric cars by 2020 FRANKFURT/MUNICH Germany's BMW is gearing up to mass produce electric cars by 2020 and will to have 12 different models by 2025, it said on Thursday, as traditional manufacturers race to catch up with U.S. electric car pioneer Tesla .

UK fraud office expects decision on GSK, Rolls-Royce cases next year LONDON The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Thursday it expects to decide next year whether it will file criminal charges in bribery investigations related to drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline and aero engine company Rolls-Royce .