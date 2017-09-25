RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA.L)
641.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
15.00 (+2.40%)
626.00
628.00
644.50
626.50
5,677,797
3,146,593
672.50
511.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£6,555.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,022.74
|Dividend:
|6.60
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.89
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.24
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.76
|15.18
BRIEF-RSA Insurance says UK unit hurt by catastrophe losses in Q3
* RSA INSURANCE - "TRADING RESULTS FOR Q3 TO DATE HAVE BEEN POSITIVE, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR TRENDS, ACROSS COMPANY WITH EXCEPTION OF UK BUSINESS SEGMENT"
MOVES- Bordier & Cie, RSA Insurance Group, KPMG
Sept 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
REFILE-MOVES-RSA France names new managing director
Sept 14 RSA Insurance Group Plc said on Thursday it has named Gaëlle Tortuyaux as managing director of RSA France.
UPDATE 2-UK to change personal injury payment rate in boost for insurers
* Jefferies analysts see legal hurdles (Adds detail of changes, RSA, analyst comment, updates shares)
UPDATE 2-RSA profit beats target but dividend miss hits shares
* No special dividend, share buyback before 2018 - CEO (Recasts with more detail, analysts, share price, CEO)
RSA H1 operating profit rises 15 pct to $475 mln
LONDON, Aug 2 British motor and home insurer RSA posted an above-forecast operating profit of 360 million pounds ($475.45 million) in the first half, led by strong performances in Canada and Scandinavia, it said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Insurer RSA H1 operating profit rises 15 pct to 360 mln stg
* Group underwriting profit of £222m, up 28% (h1 2016: £174m)
BRIEF-Alliance Insurance Q2 profit falls
* Q2 NET PROFIT 10.4 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 11.9 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
BRIEF-RSA CFO says holding onto Middle East business
* Cfo scott egan says ~keeping middle east business as part of core business after failure to sell it