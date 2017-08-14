Edition:
United States

Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI.TO)

RSI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.27CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
$6.28
Open
$6.28
Day's High
$6.29
Day's Low
$6.25
Volume
103,904
Avg. Vol
189,866
52-wk High
$6.94
52-wk Low
$5.90

Chart for

About

Rogers Sugar Inc. holds all of the common shares of Lantic Inc. (Lantic). Lantic is engaged in sugar business and operates as a refiner, processor, distributor and marketer of sugar products in Canada. As a sugar processor in Western Canada, Lantic supplies over 90% of the demand for refined sugar in that region. Lantic has two... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): $663.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 105.74
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 5.74

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

Latest News about RSI.TO

BRIEF-Rogers Sugar report Q3 adj net earnings per share $0.10

* Rogers Sugar Inc: interim report for the 3rd quarter 2017 results

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Rogers Sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup for $160.3 mln

* Rogers sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup

Jul 10 2017

BRIEF-Rogers Sugar qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Rogers Sugar Inc interim report for the 2nd quarter 2017 results

May 03 2017
» More RSI.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates