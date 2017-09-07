Edition:
United States

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RSTC.NS)

RSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

87.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs86.90
Open
Rs86.90
Day's High
Rs87.80
Day's Low
Rs86.70
Volume
769,357
Avg. Vol
4,122,097
52-wk High
Rs106.40
52-wk Low
Rs40.60

Chart for

About

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited is a fertilizer and chemical manufacturing company. The Company manufactures Urea, Complex Fertilizers, Bio-fertilizers, Micro-nutrients, water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners and a range of Industrial Chemicals. The Company operates through the segments, including TROMBAY, THAL... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.56
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs48,189.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 551.69
Dividend: 1.10
Yield (%): 1.26

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.97 11.32
ROE: -- 3.69 15.18

Latest News about RSTC.NS

BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers issues commercial paper in favour of SBI

* Issued commercial paper for INR 2.75 billion on Sept 7, 2017, in favour of State Bank of India Source text - http://bit.ly/2waSne0 Further company coverage:

Sep 07 2017

BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers issued commercial paper for 1.80 bln rupees in favour of SBI

* Issued commercial paper for 1.80 billion rupees on 8th June, 2017, in favour of State Bank Of India

Jun 08 2017
» More RSTC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates