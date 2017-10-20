Edition:
Renishaw PLC (RSW.L)

RSW.L on London Stock Exchange

4,796.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

86.00 (+1.83%)
Prev Close
4,710.00
Open
4,725.00
Day's High
4,881.00
Day's Low
4,550.00
Volume
217,836
Avg. Vol
90,315
52-wk High
5,030.00
52-wk Low
2,355.00

About

Renishaw plc is a metrology company. The Company operates through two segments: metrology and healthcare. The Company's metrology products are used in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The healthcare products include engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, diagnosis of infectious diseases,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,490.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 72.79
Dividend: 39.50
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.07 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.54 11.32
ROE: -- 11.39 15.18

Latest News about RSW.L

Britain's Renishaw Q1 revenue jumps on strong demand in Far East

Oct 20 Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Friday as demand for its precision measuring devices increased in manufacturing hubs like the Far East.

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Precision engineering group Renishaw's Q1 revenue jumps 26 pct

* Q1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 26 PERCENT TO 142.3 MILLION STG

Oct 20 2017

Renishaw raises revenue, pretax profit forecasts again

May 10 Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts for the second time this year, allaying concerns of economic and political uncertainties in many of its markets.

May 10 2017
