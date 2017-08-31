Edition:
Restaurant Group PLC (RTN.L)

RTN.L on London Stock Exchange

300.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
301.90
Open
300.30
Day's High
304.20
Day's Low
298.70
Volume
272,926
Avg. Vol
764,668
52-wk High
393.60
52-wk Low
281.36

About

The Restaurant Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates over 500 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Company operates through operating restaurants segment. Its portfolio covers a range of categories, including table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs and bars. The Company's principal trading... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): £605.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 201.07
Dividend: 6.80
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 74.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.84 11.32
ROE: -- 12.60 15.18

Latest News about RTN.L

UPDATE 2-UK's Restaurant Group sees volume improvement amid turnaround

Aug 31 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc said new menus at its chains Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito were drawing customers, although it posted a 2.2 percent fall in first half sales.

Aug 31 2017

UK's Restaurant Group says HY adjusted pretax profit down 30.4 pct

Aug 31 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc reported a 30.4 percent drop in its underlying first-half pretax profit on Thursday, as slowing consumer spending weighed on sales.

Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-Restaurant Group posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 25.5 mln pounds

* H1 TOTAL SALES DOWN 1.9% ON A 26 WEEK COMPARABLE BASIS; DOWN 7.1% ON A STATUTORY BASIS

Aug 31 2017

UPDATE 1-Restaurant Group, Greene King appoint CFOs

Aug 11 Britain's Restaurant Group, operator of Frankie & Benny's and other chains, and pubs group Greene King appointed new chief financial officers on Friday.

Aug 11 2017

Restaurant Group, Greene King get new finance heads

Aug 11 Frankie & Benny's chain owner Restaurant Group named Kirk Davis as chief financial officer on Friday, scooping him from pub firm Greene King, where he oversaw the company's Spirit Pub Company acquisition.

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Restaurant Group names Kirk Davis CFO

* Kirk Davis will start with business in February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Restaurant Group names Paul May as non-executive director

* Announce appointment of Paul May as a non-executive director. He will join board on 3 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Jun 13 2017

UPDATE 2-Restaurant Group gets off to stronger start in 2017 amid turnaround

May 26 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc is making progress with its turnaround efforts, it said on Friday, as the struggling pub and restaurants operator reported a slower-than-expected decline in comparable sales for the first 20 weeks of the year.

May 26 2017

Britain's Restaurant Group reports slip in sales

May 26 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc said comparable sales for the 20 weeks to May 21 fell 1.8 percent and warned sales could fall further over the rest of the year as people cut spending on movies and travel.

May 26 2017

BRIEF-Restaurant Group says like-for-like sales for 20 weeks ended May declined 1.8 pct

* Like-For-Like sales for 20 weeks ended 21 may 2017 have declined 1.8%, with total sales decreasing by 1.5

May 26 2017
