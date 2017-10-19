Edition:
Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO.L)

RTO.L on London Stock Exchange

321.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

7.60 (+2.42%)
Prev Close
314.00
Open
315.70
Day's High
321.60
Day's Low
315.70
Volume
7,102,473
Avg. Vol
4,145,880
52-wk High
321.60
52-wk Low
204.50

About

Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people and enhance lives. The Company's segments include Europe, UK & Rest of World, Asia, North America, Pacific, and Central and regional. The Company's business categories include Pest... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,908.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,837.33
Dividend: 1.14
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.27 11.32
ROE: -- 12.24 15.18

Latest News about RTO.L

UPDATE 1-Rentokil reports 13.7 pct rise in Q3 revenue

Oct 19 Rentokil Initial Plc, the British pest control and business services company reported on Thursday a 13.7 percent rise in underlying third-quarter revenue to 579.5 million pounds ($764 million), boosted by acquisitions.

Oct 19 2017

Rentokil reports 13.7 pct rise in Q3 revenue

Oct 19 British support services company Rentokil Initial Plc reported a 13.7 percent rise in ongoing third-quarter revenue on Thursday boosted by its pest control unit.

Oct 19 2017

Rentokil profit surges on gains from Haniel JV

July 27 - British support services company Rentokil Initial Plc said its pre-tax profit surged in the first-half, as the company gained from the disposal of businesses, including those transferred into the Haniel joint venture.

Jul 27 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (June 8)

BRUSSELS, June 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Jun 08 2017

BRIEF-‍european Commission clears Rentokil-Haniel joint venture

* ‍european Commission unconditional clearance: Rentokil initial joint venture with Haniel​

Jun 08 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (May 31)

BRUSSELS, May 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

May 31 2017
