Edition:
United States

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (RURL.NS)

RURL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.45 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs159.55
Open
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs160.25
Day's Low
Rs156.05
Volume
778,188
Avg. Vol
5,911,525
52-wk High
Rs223.90
52-wk Low
Rs112.90

Chart for

About

Rural Electrification Corporation Limited is engaged in other financial services and activities-other Credit granting. The Company provides finance to power sector. It finances and promotes rural electrification projects all over the country. It provides financial assistance to State Electricity Boards, State Government... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.49
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs310,259.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,974.92
Dividend: 2.65
Yield (%): 6.14

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.55 11.32
ROE: -- 6.72 15.18

Latest News about RURL.NS

BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp June-qtr profit down 8 pct

* Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 14.95 billion rupees

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Rural Electrification Corp says article on CAG's statement of co regarding credit appraisal is speculative

* Rural electrification corp ltd clarifies on news item regarding cag stating lack of due diligence by rec, pfc in credit appraisal on loans

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp launches issue of $450 mln 3.875% notes due 2027

* Says launched an issue of U.S.$450 million 3.875% notes due 2027, priced on June 29, 2017.

Jul 05 2017

Fitch Rates Rural Electrification Corporation Limited's Upcoming Bond 'BBB-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Limited's (REC) upcoming USD300 million bond an expected long-term 'BBB-(EXP)' rating. The assignment of the final rating on the bond is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received and details regarding the amount, coupon rate and maturity. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond is rated in line with REC's Long-Term

Jun 22 2017

BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp March-qtr profit rises

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 15.92 billion rupees

May 30 2017

BRIEF-Rural Electrification Corp enters MoUs with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp

* Says has entered into MoUs with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp & Tamil Nadu Transmission Corp

May 15 2017
» More RURL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates