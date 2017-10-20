Edition:
Russel Metals Inc (RUS.TO)

RUS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

27.86CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$27.85
Open
$27.88
Day's High
$27.99
Day's Low
$27.77
Volume
163,218
Avg. Vol
167,353
52-wk High
$29.78
52-wk Low
$19.81

About

Russel Metals Inc. is a metals distribution and processing company. The Company primarily distributes steel products. The Company operates through three segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors. The Company provides processing and distribution services to a base of approximately 43,000 end users... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.81
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,721.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 61.79
Dividend: 0.38
Yield (%): 5.46

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

