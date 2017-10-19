Rushil Decor Ltd (RUSH.NS)
RUSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
966.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs25.65 (+2.73%)
Prev Close
Rs940.35
Open
Rs950.00
Day's High
Rs968.30
Day's Low
Rs950.00
Volume
35,172
Avg. Vol
44,231
52-wk High
Rs1,145.00
52-wk Low
Rs518.00
About
Rushil Decor Limited is engaged in the business of laminated sheets and other allied items, and medium density fiber board. The Company's segments include Decorative Laminated Sheets, Particle Board and Medium Density Fiber Board. Its brands include VIR Laminate, Signor and VIR MDF. Its products include Single Sided Or... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs13,996.76
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14.51
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|47.47
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|2.24
|15.18