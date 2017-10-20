Edition:
RWE AG (RWEG_p.DE)

RWEG_p.DE on Xetra

16.26EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.25 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
€16.01
Open
€15.96
Day's High
€16.27
Day's Low
€15.96
Volume
82,601
Avg. Vol
85,497
52-wk High
€16.27
52-wk Low
€8.28

RWE AG (RWE) is a holding company. The Company is a supplier of electricity and natural gas in Europe. The Company is engaged in production of lignite and electricity generation from gas, coal, nuclear and renewables, to energy trading and distribution, and the supply of electricity, gas and other solutions. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.79
Market Cap(Mil.): €12,984.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 614.75
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.54 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.85 11.32
ROE: -- 14.26 15.18

Latest News about RWEG_p.DE

RWE looking at Uniper's gas and coal-fired plants: source

DUESSELDORF, Germany RWE is casting its eye over rival energy utility Uniper's gas and coal-fired power plants in Germany, the Benelux countries and in Britain, a person familiar with the matter said.

Oct 20 2017

RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover: sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Germany's RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm's planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.

Oct 13 2017

CORRECTED-RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover-sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Oct 13 Germany's RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm's planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.

Oct 13 2017

UPDATE 2-Kurdistan pays $1 bln to Dana Gas, partners to settle London case

* KRG working on improving finances ahead of referendum (Adds context, background)

Aug 30 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

Aug 14 2017

UPDATE 2-Banks lead relief rally for European stocks, fundamentals back in focus

* RWE gains after strong results, better outlook (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

Aug 14 2017

RWE sees earnings boost as dull weather boosts demand for conventional power

FRANKFURT Margins at German energy group RWE's gas-fired power plants were higher than expected in the first half, it said on Monday, helping it forecast full-year profits at the upper end of its outlook range.

Aug 14 2017

UPDATE 3-RWE sees earnings boost as dull weather boosts demand for conventional power

* Shares best-performing blue-chip so far this year (Recasts, adds CEO comment on gas plants, shares)

Aug 14 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

Aug 14 2017

Banks lead relief rally for European stocks, RWE jumps

LONDON, Aug 14 European shares enjoyed a relief rally on Monday after geopolitical tension had sent them to their worst weekly losses of the year.

Aug 14 2017
