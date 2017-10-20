Edition:
United States

Recylex SA (RXPA.PA)

RXPA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.61EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.58 (+3.86%)
Prev Close
€15.03
Open
€15.11
Day's High
€15.97
Day's Low
€14.80
Volume
1,123,149
Avg. Vol
277,052
52-wk High
€15.97
52-wk Low
€1.95

Chart for

About

Recylex SA, also known as Recylex, is a France-based company engaged in the industrial recycling sector. The Company’s activities include the production and recycling of lead and plastic (recycling from automobile and industrial batteries), recycling of zinc, and the production of zinc oxides and special metals for electronic... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: -0.27
Market Cap(Mil.): €395.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 25.35
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.33 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.74 11.32
ROE: -- 7.30 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates