Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

RY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

101.23CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.41 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
$100.82
Open
$101.25
Day's High
$101.63
Day's Low
$101.11
Volume
2,361,503
Avg. Vol
2,168,233
52-wk High
$101.63
52-wk Low
$81.82

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): $148,350.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,486.70
Dividend: 0.91
Yield (%): 3.60

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about RY.TO

BRIEF-Jeffery Yabuki appointed to board of directors of Royal Bank Of Canada

* Jeffery Yabuki appointed to the board of directors of Royal Bank Of Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada enters deal to repurchase shares between Oct 16-Oct 30

* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid

Oct 11 2017

RPT-UPDATE 2-RBC's CEO pushes back on suggestion bitcoin is a fraud

TORONTO, Sept 28 The chief executive of Canada's biggest lender on Thursday pushed back on a suggestion by JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon that bitcoin is a fraud, though he said the cryptocurrency needs monitoring.

Sep 29 2017

UPDATE 2-RBC's CEO pushes back on suggestion bitcoin is a fraud

* Expects competition to emerge from non-traditional lenders (Recasts, adds comments on bitcoin)

Sep 28 2017

RBC CEO McKay says AI helping to curb credit card fraud

TORONTO, Sept 28 Royal Bank of Canada's chief executive, Dave McKay, said on Thursday that artificial intelligence (AI) is helping the bank reduce credit card fraud, and he said the bank expects to use blockchain technology in its loyalty programs next year.

Sep 28 2017

LIVE REUTERS NEWSMAKER - Interview with Royal Bank of Canada CEO, David McKay

Sept 28 Tune in now to watch live: http://reut.rs/2fy9gwC

Sep 28 2017

UPCOMING REUTERS NEWSMAKER - Interview with Royal Bank of Canada CEO, David McKay

Sept 28 Royal Bank of Canada CEO, David McKay, joins Reuters Editor-in-Chief, Steve Adler, to discuss how financial institutions are approaching artificial intelligence and blockchain, with particular focus on how these disruptive technologies will affect consumer platforms.

Sep 28 2017

Exclusive: Royal Bank of Canada using blockchain for U.S./Canada payments - executive

TORONTO Royal Bank of Canada is experimenting with blockchain to help move payments between its U.S. and Canadian banks, one of the bank's senior executives told Reuters on Thursday.

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-9 Spokes International signs a contract with Royal Bank of Canada

* Signed a contract with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), to provide a white-label version of 9 spokes platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 18 2017

RBC says rate hike will add more than C$300 million to revenues

TORONTO, Sept 6 Royal Bank of Canada's Chief Executive Dave McKay said on Wednesday he expected the Bank of Canada's decision to raise interest rates to add more than C$300 million ($245 million) to its revenues over 5 years.

Sep 06 2017
