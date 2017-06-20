Raymond Ltd (RYMD.NS)
RYMD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
892.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs7.05 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs885.50
Open
Rs885.95
Day's High
Rs901.95
Day's Low
Rs885.00
Volume
376,472
Avg. Vol
727,746
52-wk High
Rs918.65
52-wk Low
Rs458.00
About
Raymond Limited is an Indian lifestyle, textile and branded apparel company. The Company is engaged in Wool and Wool Blended Fabric, and Shirting Fabric. The Company's segments are Textile, which includes Branded Fabric; Denim & Shirting, which includes Denim and Shirting Fabric; Apparel, which includes Branded Readymade... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs54,785.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|61.38
|Dividend:
|1.25
|Yield (%):
|0.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18
BRIEF-Raymond sets up greenfield garment manufacturing facility in Africa
* Says Raymond sets up greenfield garment manufacturing facility in Africa
BRIEF-Raymond recommends dividend of 1.25 rupees per share
* March quarter consol net profit 336.8 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmNpbA) Further company coverage: