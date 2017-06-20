Edition:
United States

Raymond Ltd (RYMD.NS)

RYMD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

892.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs7.05 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs885.50
Open
Rs885.95
Day's High
Rs901.95
Day's Low
Rs885.00
Volume
376,472
Avg. Vol
727,746
52-wk High
Rs918.65
52-wk Low
Rs458.00

Chart for

About

Raymond Limited is an Indian lifestyle, textile and branded apparel company. The Company is engaged in Wool and Wool Blended Fabric, and Shirting Fabric. The Company's segments are Textile, which includes Branded Fabric; Denim & Shirting, which includes Denim and Shirting Fabric; Apparel, which includes Branded Readymade... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.23
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs54,785.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 61.38
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): 0.14

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.29 11.32
ROE: -- 4.73 15.18

Latest News about RYMD.NS

BRIEF-Raymond sets up greenfield garment manufacturing facility in Africa

* Says Raymond sets up greenfield garment manufacturing facility in Africa

Jun 20 2017

BRIEF-Raymond recommends dividend of 1.25 rupees per share

* March quarter consol net profit 336.8 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmNpbA) Further company coverage:

Apr 28 2017
» More RYMD.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates