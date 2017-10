Sherritt International Corp (S.TO)

BRIEF-Sherritt pleads guilty to 3 counts of contravening Fisheries Act​ * ‍Environment and Climate Change Canada says Sherritt "pleaded guilty in provincial court of Alberta to three counts of contravening fisheries act"​

BRIEF-Sherritt International provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma * Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations

Canada's Sherritt eyes nickel products for booming battery market The rise of electric cars is spurring Sherritt International Corp to consider branching into producing the types of nickel most sought after by battery manufacturers, the chief executive of the Canadian company said on Monday.

BRIEF-Sherritt announces Q2 revenue of C$13.6 million * Sherritt International Corp - Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to C$13.6 million, down 11% from its comparable period last year

Sherritt gives partners bigger stake in nickel mine for debt relief Sumitomo Corp said on Tuesday it and Korea Resources Corp (Kores) [KOREC.UL] will get a larger stake in the Ambatovy nickel project in Madagascar, as part of a debt restructuring deal with partner Sherritt International Corp .

Sherritt, Ambatovy project partners agree to revise joint venture May 1 Sherritt International Corp, Korea Resources Corp and Sumitomo Corp, partners in the Ambatovy nickel operation in Madagascar, have agreed in principle to revise their joint venture agreement, Sherritt said on Monday.