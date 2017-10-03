Sherritt International Corp (S.TO)

Edition:
Sherritt International Corporation is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Company's segments include Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Metals segment includes mining, processing and refining nickel and...

Latest News about S.TO

BRIEF-Sherritt pleads guilty to 3 counts of contravening Fisheries Act​

* ‍Environment and Climate Change Canada says Sherritt "pleaded guilty in provincial court of Alberta to three counts of contravening fisheries act"​

Oct 03 2017

BRIEF-Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations

* Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Sherritt International provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma

* Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations

Sep 11 2017

Canada's Sherritt eyes nickel products for booming battery market

The rise of electric cars is spurring Sherritt International Corp to consider branching into producing the types of nickel most sought after by battery manufacturers, the chief executive of the Canadian company said on Monday.

Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-Sherritt announces Q2 revenue of C$13.6 million

* Sherritt International Corp - Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to C$13.6 million, down 11% from its comparable period last year

Jul 26 2017

Sherritt gives partners bigger stake in nickel mine for debt relief

Sumitomo Corp said on Tuesday it and Korea Resources Corp (Kores) [KOREC.UL] will get a larger stake in the Ambatovy nickel project in Madagascar, as part of a debt restructuring deal with partner Sherritt International Corp .

May 01 2017

UPDATE 2-Sherritt gives partners bigger stake in nickel mine for debt relief

* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct

May 01 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sherritt to cut Madagascar nickel mine stake for debt relief

May 1 Sherritt International Corp, Korea Resources Corp (Kores) and Sumitomo Corp, partners in the Ambatovy nickel operation in Madagascar, have agreed in principle to revise their joint venture agreement, Sherritt said on Monday.

May 01 2017

Sherritt, Ambatovy project partners agree to revise joint venture

May 1 Sherritt International Corp, Korea Resources Corp and Sumitomo Corp, partners in the Ambatovy nickel operation in Madagascar, have agreed in principle to revise their joint venture agreement, Sherritt said on Monday.

May 01 2017

BRIEF-Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle

* Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle

May 01 2017
