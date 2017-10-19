Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (SADE.NS)
SADE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
280.00INR
19 Oct 2017
280.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.45 (+0.52%)
Rs1.45 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs278.55
Rs278.55
Open
Rs277.70
Rs277.70
Day's High
Rs280.90
Rs280.90
Day's Low
Rs276.00
Rs276.00
Volume
11,850
11,850
Avg. Vol
109,513
109,513
52-wk High
Rs350.00
Rs350.00
52-wk Low
Rs237.95
Rs237.95
About
Sadbhav Engineering Limited is a construction company. The Company is engaged in the construction and maintenance of roads and highway, and irrigation system (canal). The Company is also engaged in the site preparation for mining, including overburden removal and other development. The Company's segments include EPC Contracts... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs48,014.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|171.57
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|0.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18