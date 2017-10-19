Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SAEM.NS)
SAEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
467.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited is a producer of steel and ferro alloys. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, wire rod, wire and ferro alloys from its plant located at Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Its segments include Steel, Ferro and Power. It produces sponge iron for its own... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,834.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|36.05
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|0.86
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18