Safran SA (SAF.PA)

UPDATE 3-Airbus A330neo stages delayed maiden flight * To help Airbus challenge Boeing's 787 Dreamliner (Recasts after landing, adds background)

UPDATE 1-Textron says not changing engine supplier on new jet despite delays Oct 11 Textron's aviation unit said on Wednesday it is not considering changing engine supplier Safran SA for its new Cessna Citation Hemisphere business jet, despite development issues with the engine that have delayed a separate plane program.

UPDATE 1-Dassault CEO not yet considering alternative engine suppliers LAS VEGAS, Oct 11 Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said he wants to hear how aerospace group Safran SA will tackle engine development issues that have delayed the French planemaker's latest business jet before considering alternative suppliers.

Credit Mutuel sells stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​ PARIS, Oct 10 French cooperative bank Credit Mutuel has sold its stakes in aero engine maker Safran and construction company Eiffage, it said on Tuesday.

Dassault Aviation shares fall after CEO warns of Falcon 5X delay PARIS Shares in Dassault Aviation were down 3.5 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company's chief executive told a U.S conference the Falcon 5X business jet's entry into service would be delayed.