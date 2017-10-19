Edition:
Safran SA (SAF.PA)

SAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

86.34EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.83 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
€85.51
Open
€85.66
Day's High
€86.38
Day's Low
€85.58
Volume
980,212
Avg. Vol
857,180
52-wk High
€87.37
52-wk Low
€59.42

Safran SA is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): €36,006.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 417.03
Dividend: 0.83
Yield (%): 1.76

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 59.04 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.88 11.32
ROE: -- 13.79 15.18

Latest News about SAF.PA

Airbus A330neo stages delayed maiden flight

TOULOUSE, France Airbus on Thursday staged the delayed maiden flight of its A330neo jetliner, an upgraded version of its profitable A330 series designed to buttress European sales against the latest model of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Oct 19 2017

Textron says not changing engine supplier on new jet despite delays

Textron's aviation unit said on Wednesday it is not considering changing engine supplier Safran SA for its new Cessna Citation Hemisphere business jet, despite development issues with the engine that have delayed a separate plane program.

Oct 11 2017

Dassault CEO not yet considering alternative engine suppliers

LAS VEGAS Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said he wants to hear how aerospace group Safran SA will tackle engine development issues that have delayed the French planemaker's latest business jet before considering alternative suppliers.

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Banque Federative Credit Mutuel sells its stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​

* BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS STAKES IN SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE‍​

Oct 10 2017

Credit Mutuel sells stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​

PARIS, Oct 10 French cooperative bank Credit Mutuel has sold its stakes in aero engine maker Safran and construction company Eiffage, it said on Tuesday.

Oct 10 2017

Dassault Aviation shares fall after CEO warns of Falcon 5X delay

PARIS Shares in Dassault Aviation were down 3.5 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company's chief executive told a U.S conference the Falcon 5X business jet's entry into service would be delayed.

Oct 10 2017

China-Russia wide-body C929 jet to rely on western suppliers for systems

* China-Russia C929 JV will involve more work by Chinese suppliers

Sep 20 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates