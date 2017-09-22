Edition:
Saga PLC (SAGAG.L)

SAGAG.L on London Stock Exchange

192.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.90 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
191.80
Open
192.30
Day's High
193.70
Day's Low
190.80
Volume
2,688,055
Avg. Vol
2,793,048
52-wk High
216.13
52-wk Low
180.30

About

Saga plc is a provider of services for the customers aged 50 and over. The Company operates through three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. Insurance segment consists of general insurance products, such as Motor insurance, Home insurance and Other insurance. Travel segment primarily consists... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.33
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,158.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,120.30
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.89 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.24 11.32
ROE: -- 9.76 15.18

Latest News about SAGAG.L

UPDATE 2-Older Britons take shorter trips in Brexit squeeze-Saga CFO

* Two new cruise ships due to launch by 2020 (Adds CEO, CFO, analyst comments; FTSE 250 performance)

Sep 22 2017

Insurer Saga reports 5.5 percent rise in profits

LONDON, Sept 22 British over-50s travel and insurance company Saga Plc reported a 5.5 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profit, bolstered by strong demand for holidays among older Britons.

Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-Insurer Saga on track to meet full-year targets, half-year profits up

* Underlying profit before tax £110.2 million versus £104.5 million in H1 2016

Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-Saga remains well positioned to deliver against strategic objectives

* Core insurance and travel businesses have continued their good start to year with backdrop of a changing political and economic environment

Jun 22 2017

BRIEF-Saga announces refinancing of existing bank facilities

* Launch of a debut 250 mln stg seven year senior unsecured bond, a 200 mln stg five year term loan facility and a 100 mln stg five year revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

May 10 2017
