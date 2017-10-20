SAHAM Assurance SA (SAH.CS)
SAH.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
1,460.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
1,460.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-160.00 (-9.88%)
null-160.00 (-9.88%)
Prev Close
1,620.00
null1,620.00
Open
1,460.00
null1,460.00
Day's High
1,460.00
null1,460.00
Day's Low
1,460.00
null1,460.00
Volume
221
221
Avg. Vol
1,222
1,222
52-wk High
1,638.00
null1,638.00
52-wk Low
1,008.00
null1,008.00
About
SAHAM Assurance SA, formerly CNIA Saada Assurance SA is a Morocco-based company engaged in the provision of life and non-life insurance products and services. It offers a range of solutions for young and elderly clients, students, professionals and businesses. The Company's portfolio includes auto insurance, risk, marine, health... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
6,010.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
4.12
|Dividend:
40.00
|Yield (%):
2.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
31.63
16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
0.44
11.32
|ROE:
|--
14.70
|15.18