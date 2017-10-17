Edition:
United States

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS (SAHOL.IS)

SAHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

10.14TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.04TL (-0.39%)
Prev Close
10.18TL
Open
10.20TL
Day's High
10.23TL
Day's Low
10.13TL
Volume
4,815,437
Avg. Vol
6,529,756
52-wk High
11.55TL
52-wk Low
8.49TL

Chart for

About

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS is a Turkey-based company, which is an industrial and financial conglomerate. The Company is active in the following sectors through its subsidiaries: financial services, energy, cement, retail and industrials. The Group’s companies operate in more than 15 countries and market their products in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): TL21,138.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,040.40
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 1.93

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates