Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB * Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZTDSQ Further company coverage:

