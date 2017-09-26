Edition:
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)

SAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

59.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs59.50
Open
Rs59.50
Day's High
Rs59.55
Day's Low
Rs58.85
Volume
818,682
Avg. Vol
4,798,184
52-wk High
Rs68.60
52-wk Low
Rs44.10

Steel Authority of India Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of flat products, such as hot rolled (HR) coils, HR plates, cold rolled (CR) coils, pipes and electric sheets, and long products, such as thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars and wire rods. The Company's segments include Bhilai... (more)

Beta: 1.85
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs243,907.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,130.52
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

Latest News about SAIL.NS

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 billion Indian JV

NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

Sep 26 2017

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV

NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB

* Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZTDSQ Further company coverage:

Sep 14 2017

Morning News Call - India, July 25

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_07252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi 11.00 am: Tata Motors Defence Head V.S. Noronha, Ashok Leyland Defence Head Amandeep Singh, Defence Ministry Joint Secretary Sanjay

Jul 24 2017

ArcelorMittal agrees on concessions to seal delayed $897 million India joint venture

NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, said on Wednesday it has agreed to make concessions to Steel Authority of India to seal a delayed $897 million automotive joint venture.

May 24 2017
