Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)
59.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.45 (-0.76%)
Rs59.50
Rs59.50
Rs59.55
Rs58.85
818,682
4,798,184
Rs68.60
Rs44.10
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs243,907.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,130.52
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18
ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 billion Indian JV
NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.
BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB
* Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZTDSQ Further company coverage:
Morning News Call - India, July 25
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_07252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi 11.00 am: Tata Motors Defence Head V.S. Noronha, Ashok Leyland Defence Head Amandeep Singh, Defence Ministry Joint Secretary Sanjay
ArcelorMittal agrees on concessions to seal delayed $897 million India joint venture
NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, said on Wednesday it has agreed to make concessions to Steel Authority of India to seal a delayed $897 million automotive joint venture.