Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC)

SAN.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

5.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
€5.57
Open
€5.57
Day's High
€5.61
Day's Low
€5.55
Volume
37,114,080
Avg. Vol
41,108,187
52-wk High
€6.25
52-wk Low
€4.08

About

Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.51
Market Cap(Mil.): €90,459.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 16,153.54
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 3.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about SAN.MC

BRIEF-Banco Santander announces scrip dividend of 0.04 euro/right

* SAID ON MONDAY IT RESOLVED TO EXECUTE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME, WHICH SHALL BE APPLIED TO THE SECOND 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND IN OCT./ NOV.

Oct 17 2017

Breakingviews - Helping Santander helps UK bank competition

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - British taxpayers could end up funding Santander’s efforts to grab a larger share of the UK business banking market. Helping one of Europe’s biggest lenders sounds like an odd way to shake up the dominance of established banks. But small-business customers will probably benefit over time.

Oct 11 2017

UPDATE 2-Spain's Santander raises 2018 profitability target

* Shares close down 2.9 pct (Adds details on different markets)

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Santander UK ups profitability target to 9-10 pct by 2018

* Says increases Santander UK return on equity (ROTE) target to 9-10 percent by 2018 versus previous target of 8-10 percent set out in its 2016 strategy plan

Oct 10 2017

Spain's Santander increases 2018 profitability target to above 11.5 pct

MADRID, Oct 10 Spain's Banco Santander said on Tuesday it would increase its return on tangible equity (ROTE) target for 2018 to over 11.5 percent from 11 percent due to a improving economic outlook in its core markets.

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Atlantia says Santander is financial adviser on Abertis' bid

Sept 29 Italy's infrastructure group Atlantia says:

Sep 29 2017

Fitch Corrects Certain Issue Level Ratings for Santander

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken corrective action on certain issue level ratings for Banco Santander, S.A. (Santander). It has revised ratings on four issues to assign 'emr' suffixes following discovery of an error in the application of criteria with respect to these issues. The rating actions are as follows Suffixes of 'emr' have been assigned to the 'A-' ratings of the issues with ISIN numbers XS03

Sep 27 2017

Santander is frontrunner for Deutsche's Polish assets: sources

WARSAW Spanish bank Santander is the frontrunner to buy Deutsche Bank's Polish assets ahead of Portugal's Millennium bcp , two sources familiar with the matter said.

Sep 14 2017

Santander is frontrunner for Deutsche's Polish assets - sources

WARSAW, Sept 14 Spanish bank Santander is the frontrunner to buy Deutsche Bank's Polish assets ahead of Portugal's Millennium bcp, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Sep 14 2017

Spain's Santander to raise up to 981 mln euros in subordinated debt

MADRID, Sept 12 Spain's Banco Santander registered on Tuesday a prospectus to raise up to 981 million euros ($1.2 billion) in subordinated debt as part of a commercial offer to compensate some retail clients who acquired shares and subordinated debt of Banco Popular and were wiped out when the bank was wound down.

Sep 12 2017
