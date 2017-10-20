Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA)
SANB11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
30.05BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.14 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.19
Open
R$ 30.34
Day's High
R$ 30.44
Day's Low
R$ 29.94
Volume
2,279,000
Avg. Vol
1,564,072
52-wk High
R$ 36.13
52-wk Low
R$ 22.75
About
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, S.A., and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 116,352.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,749.27
|Dividend:
|0.13
|Yield (%):
|2.59
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18