Sangam (India) Ltd (SANG.NS)
SANG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
199.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.50 (-3.16%)
Prev Close
Rs205.50
Open
Rs202.80
Day's High
Rs205.00
Day's Low
Rs195.25
Volume
11,376
Avg. Vol
38,719
52-wk High
Rs325.80
52-wk Low
Rs184.25
About
Sangam (India) Limited is an India-based textile company. The Company manufactures polyester viscose (PV) yarn. The Company's segments include Domestic and Export. The Company is involved in preparation and spinning of cotton fibers, including blended cotton; preparation and spinning of man made fiber, including blended man made... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs7,911.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|39.42
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|1.00
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18
BRIEF-Sangam (India) June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit after tax from continuing operations 12.2 million rupees versus profit of 152.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sangam (India) March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 195.7 million rupees versus profit 256.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sangam (India) gets order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 mln
* Says gets new order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qQcjES) Further company coverage: