Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)
SANO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,200.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.25 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs4,209.25
Open
Rs4,209.95
Day's High
Rs4,210.00
Day's Low
Rs4,170.00
Volume
141
Avg. Vol
5,782
52-wk High
Rs4,950.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,940.00
About
Sanofi India Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Company provides medicines for the treatment of patients in various therapeutic areas, including cardiology, thrombosis, oncology, diabetes, central nervous system, internal medicine and consumer... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs96,819.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.03
|Dividend:
|18.00
|Yield (%):
|1.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
