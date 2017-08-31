Edition:
United States

Saputo Inc (SAP.TO)

SAP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

44.16CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.10 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
$44.06
Open
$44.14
Day's High
$44.21
Day's Low
$43.82
Volume
325,246
Avg. Vol
521,939
52-wk High
$48.98
52-wk Low
$39.74

Chart for

About

Saputo Inc. produces, markets and distributes dairy products, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. The Company has three geographic sectors. The Canada Sector consists of Dairy Division (Canada). The USA Sector aggregates the Cheese Division (USA) and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): $17,066.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 386.46
Dividend: 0.16
Yield (%): 1.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

Latest News about SAP.TO

BRIEF-Saputo acquires the extended shelf-life dairy product activities of Southeast Milk in the US

* Saputo acquires the extended shelf-life dairy product activities of Southeast Milk Inc in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 31 2017

Canadian dairy Saputo posts higher profit, boosts dividend

Aug 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, boosted its dividend and reported a larger quarterly profit on Tuesday, citing higher year-over-year dairy prices.

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-Saputo says Qtrly diluted earnings per share C$0.51

* Saputo Inc.: financial results for fiscal 2018 first quarter ended June 30, 2017

Aug 01 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Futures bolstered by upbeat U.S. economic data

June 2 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as strong U.S. economic data eased growth concerns, ahead of a payrolls report due later in the day.

Jun 02 2017

UPDATE 3-Dairy Saputo profit disappoints, shares near 9-month low

June 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, driving its shares to a nearly nine-month low on Thursday.

Jun 01 2017

BRIEF-Canadian dairy Saputo in talks for acquisitions

June 1 Saputo Inc CEO Lino Saputo said on Thursday:

Jun 01 2017

BRIEF-Saputo Inc reports Q4 earnings per share of C$0.42

* Saputo Inc.: financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017

Jun 01 2017
» More SAP.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates