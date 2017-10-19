Edition:
SAP SE (SAPG.DE)

SAPG.DE on Xetra

95.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.38 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
€95.60
Open
€96.14
Day's High
€96.49
Day's Low
€94.74
Volume
3,023,873
Avg. Vol
1,995,435
52-wk High
€96.49
52-wk Low
€75.07

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscripti... (more)

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): €116,978.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,228.50
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): 1.31

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

Just relax, Europe's tech leader SAP tells investors, fourth quarter will be dynamite

FRANKFURT/LONDON SAP , Europe's most valuable technology stock, predicted a "dynamite" fourth quarter for its cloud computing business, helping its shares erase losses after third-quarter results fell short of market expectations.

Oct 19 2017

SAP Q3 growth slows on cloud, licenses dip

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 SAP, Europe's most valuable technology company, reported that third-quarter revenue growth slowed after a strong first half and profits came up just short of analysts' expectations.

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-VIRTUSA PARTNERS WITH SAP TO BUILD INDUSTRY-FOCUSED SOLUTIONS FOR SAP S/4HANA CLOUD

* VIRTUSA PARTNERS WITH SAP TO BUILD INDUSTRY-FOCUSED SOLUTIONS FOR SAP S/4HANA CLOUD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-SAP names Christian Klein to executive board

* NAMES CHRISTIAN KLEIN TO EXECUTIVE BOARD TO LEAD GLOBAL BUSINESS OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2gytX9F Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 12 2017

SAP to buy customer management software firm Gigya

FRANKFURT/JERUSALEM SAP , Europe's biggest technology company, has agreed to buy U.S.-Israeli customer identity software company Gigya to strengthen its position in the booming market for online customer relationship marketing, the company said on Sunday.

Sep 24 2017

SAP has agreed to buy Gigya for $350 million: Israeli media

JERUSALEM German software group SAP has agreed to buy online customer service provider Gigya for about $350 million, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Sep 24 2017

