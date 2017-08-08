SASA Polyester Sanayi AS (SASA.IS)
SASA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.07TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.25TL (+3.67%)
Prev Close
6.82TL
Open
6.87TL
Day's High
7.13TL
Day's Low
6.86TL
Volume
11,187,524
Avg. Vol
2,986,234
52-wk High
8.84TL
52-wk Low
1.50TL
About
Advansa Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS (Advansa Sasa) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production and marketing of polyester fiber, yarn and related products, and intermediates. The Company’s product portfolio consists of PET solutions, such as PET resin, polyester copolymers and black polyester; PBT solutions, such as PBT... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,871.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|412.50
|Dividend:
|0.23
|Yield (%):
|3.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18
BRIEF-Sasa Polyester Q2 net profit rises to 32.1 million lira
* Q2 NET PROFIT OF 32.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 30.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Sasa Polyester to start $80.0 mln worth facility investment
* THE CONTRIBUTION OF THE FACILITY TO TURNOVER IS ESTIMATED TO BE $330.0 MILLION AND IT WILL GO INTO OPERATION TWO YEARS LATER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sasa Polyester shares suspended briefly after revaluation of lands
ISTANBUL, June 5 SASA Polyester's lands in southern Turkey have been revalued at 600.3 million lira ($171.6 million) from the 25.8 million lira reported in its first-quarter results, the company said on Monday in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange.