Sanofi SA (SASY.PA)

SASY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

83.81EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.45 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
€84.26
Open
€84.32
Day's High
€84.55
Day's Low
€83.81
Volume
2,205,530
Avg. Vol
2,137,990
52-wk High
€92.97
52-wk Low
€67.22

About

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company's segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): €105,834.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,262.79
Dividend: 2.96
Yield (%): 3.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about SASY.PA

China biotech's 'coming out party' masks long road ahead

LONDON/SHANGHAI Investors are betting on China's potential to feed the global pharmaceutical pipeline, putting a multi-billion-dollar price tag on a handful of stocks, even as the country struggles to close a huge R&D gap with the West.

Oct 19 2017

Regeneron-Sanofi drug succeeds mid-stage study

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA said on Monday their drug to treat inflammation in the esophagus, mainly caused by food allergies, met the main goal of a mid-stage study.

Oct 16 2017

Aimmune teams with Regeneron, Sanofi on peanut allergy drug

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it would collaborate with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi to develop its experimental peanut allergy drug.

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics collaborates to study AR101 with Regeneron and Sanofi’s dupilumab for peanut allergy

* Aimmune Therapeutics announces clinical collaboration to study AR101 with Regeneron and Sanofi’s dupilumab for peanut allergy

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce positive phase 2 study results for dupilumab

* REGENERON AND SANOFI ANNOUNCE POSITIVE PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS FOR DUPILUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH ACTIVE MODERATE-TO-SEVERE EOSINOPHILIC ESOPHAGITIS

Oct 16 2017

Sanofi boosts vaccines business with 170 million euro investment

VAL-DE-REUIL, France Sanofi on Thursday expressed confidence in the growth of its influenza vaccines after committing to invest 170 million euros to expand its manufacturing facility at Val-de-Reuil in north-western France.

Oct 12 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates