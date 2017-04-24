SATS Ltd (SATS.SI)
SATS.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
4.70SGD
9:26pm EDT
4.70SGD
9:26pm EDT
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.21%)
$0.01 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
$4.69
$4.69
Open
$4.69
$4.69
Day's High
$4.70
$4.70
Day's Low
$4.68
$4.68
Volume
104,700
104,700
Avg. Vol
2,132,397
2,132,397
52-wk High
$5.39
$5.39
52-wk Low
$4.55
$4.55
About
SATS Ltd. is an investment holding company, which is engaged in providing food solutions and gateway services. The Company's other activities include rental of premises and provision of management services to related companies. The Company's operating segments include Food Solutions, Gateway Services and Corporate. The Food... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,271.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,124.06
|Dividend:
|0.11
|Yield (%):
|3.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|38.28
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.80
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|14.48
|15.18
BRIEF-SATS updates on joint venture in relation to Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co
* Joint venture in relation to Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd