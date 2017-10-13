State Bank of India (SBI.NS)

BRIEF-State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India * Says Shriram Automall India ties up with SBI for SME segment

BRIEF-Shelter Infra Projects ‍to consider one-time settlement proposal sanctioned by SBI * Says ‍to consider one time settlement proposal sanctioned by State Bank of India​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ydgONg Further company coverage:

Outgoing boss of India's SBI says credit growth is "unfinished agenda" MUMBAI, Oct 6 Arundhati Bhattacharya, who ends four years at the helm of State Bank of India on Friday, said reviving lending in the country was one of the major tasks left unfinished.

Incoming boss of India's SBI says bad debt numbers "will look better" MUMBAI, Oct 5 Tackling bad loans will be a priority for India's largest bank, said the newly appointed chairman of State Bank of India, Rajnish Kumar, addressing his first press conference since the appointment was announced late on Wednesday.

BRIEF-SBI revises interest rates on some retail domestic term deposits (below 10 mln rupees) * Says revision in interest rates on retail domestic term deposits (below 10 million rupees) w.e.f. 01.10.2017‍​