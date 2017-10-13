Edition:
State Bank of India (SBI.NS)

SBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

242.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.00 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs243.75
Open
Rs243.80
Day's High
Rs245.25
Day's Low
Rs241.15
Volume
3,458,869
Avg. Vol
13,782,195
52-wk High
Rs315.30
52-wk Low
Rs235.00

About

State Bank of India provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies and institutional customers. Its segments include Treasury, which includes the entire investment portfolio and trading in foreign exchange contracts and derivative contracts; Corporate/Wholesale... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.83
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs2,095,430.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,632.05
Dividend: 2.60
Yield (%): 1.07

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about SBI.NS

BRIEF-State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India

* Says Shriram Automall India ties up with SBI for SME segment

Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Shelter Infra Projects ‍to consider one-time settlement proposal sanctioned by SBI

* Says ‍to consider one time settlement proposal sanctioned by State Bank of India​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ydgONg Further company coverage:

Oct 12 2017

UPDATE 2-Outgoing boss of India's SBI says credit growth is "unfinished agenda"

* Rajnish Kumar takes over as SBI Chairman on Oct. 7 (Adds more quotes, background on Indian loan growth)

Oct 06 2017

Outgoing boss of India's SBI says credit growth is "unfinished agenda"

MUMBAI, Oct 6 Arundhati Bhattacharya, who ends four years at the helm of State Bank of India on Friday, said reviving lending in the country was one of the major tasks left unfinished.

Oct 06 2017

BRIEF-State Bank of India's outgoing chief says revival of credit growth an unfinished agenda‍​

Oct 6 State Bank of India outgoing chief, Arundhati Bhattacharya:

Oct 06 2017

UPDATE 2-India SBI's new boss puts bad debt under microscope, but also eyes growth

* Says looking for good infrastructure financing opportunities

Oct 05 2017

Incoming boss of India's SBI says bad debt numbers "will look better"

MUMBAI, Oct 5 Tackling bad loans will be a priority for India's largest bank, said the newly appointed chairman of State Bank of India, Rajnish Kumar, addressing his first press conference since the appointment was announced late on Wednesday.

Oct 05 2017

UPDATE 1-India appoints Rajnish Kumar as boss of State Bank of India

MUMBAI, Oct 4 The Indian government on Wednesday appointed Rajnish Kumar chairman of State Bank of India for three years, effective Oct. 7.

Oct 04 2017

BRIEF-SBI revises interest rates on some retail domestic term deposits (below 10 mln rupees)

* Says revision in interest rates on retail domestic term deposits (below 10 million rupees) w.e.f. 01.10.2017‍​

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-State Bank of India revises service charges on maintaining monthly average balance ‍​

* Says SBI revises service charges on maintaining monthly average balance ‍​

Sep 25 2017
